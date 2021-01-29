FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Doom and Destiny Advanced, Green Project, GoBlox, more

-
Apps GamesGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. We still have a host of notable freebie offers on apps down below, including Speedometer GPS Pro, but there are plenty more to add to the list this afternoon. Those include titles such as Doom and Destiny Advanced, Green Project, GoBlox, Learn Spanish from scratch, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of Friday’s most notable Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone at 33% off the going rate. That deal joins ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and the Google Pixel 4a 5G. Just make sure you check out these particularly notable offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup and the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch while you’re at it. Then dive into all of today’s best accessories in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $25, Mario Bros. U Deluxe $43, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Doom and Destiny Advanced:

Embody 20 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 1000+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets. Doom & Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel and reboot of Doom & Destiny. This might sound crazy, but in short, it means that you don’t need to play the first Do&De, but if you did, you’ll enjoy the wacky world and funny characters even more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridi...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kick Ass Comman...
Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $25, M...
The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 a...
PlayStation Remasters and Retro sale from $1: Crash, Sp...
Pac-Man’s ‘first-ever official history book...
AirBuddy keeps AirPods in perfect sync with your Mac, n...
Up your game with the USB-C + rechargeable Elite Series...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kick Ass Commandos, Quell Zen+, more

FREE+ Learn More

Stanley’s premium Shot Glass Set strikes $20 at Amazon (Save 20%)

$20 Learn More

Serena Williams partners with Away on new luggage, here are our favorites

Learn More
$11 each

Upgrade your home’s curb appeal with a 2-pack of solar LED spotlights at $11 each

$21 Learn More
Reg. $699

OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone delivers 5G UW connectivity at $470 (Save 33%)

$470 Learn More
30% off

Indoor plants and succulents up to 30% off with deals from $13 Prime shipped at Amazon

From $13 Learn More
Save 42%

At $7 Prime shipped, don’t miss out on Titan’s 13-piece Metric Hex Bit Set (42% off)

$7 Learn More
50% off

Prep for BBQ cookouts with a 4-probe Bluetooth grill thermometer at low of $25 (50% off)

$25 Learn More