OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone delivers 5G UW connectivity at $470 (Save 33%)

B&H is currently offering the Verizon unlocked OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Android Smartphone for $469.99 shipped. Usually selling for $699, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $41 under the sale price in the ongoing OnePlus promotion, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 and comes backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its glass design features a cutout on the back for its 48MP camera and additional UltraWide and telephoto sensors. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 835 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Spend just $12 of your savings when you protect the OnePlus 8 with Spigen’s Rugged Armor case. Comprised of a shock-absorbent Carbon Fiber design, this cover will help fend off drops and scratches while also keeping your screen protected thanks to a raised lip on the front. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 210 customers arounds out the package.

Then don’t forget to shop all of the discounts that are still live in the ongoing OnePlus sale, which is taking as much as $290 off various handsets and more. Then swing by our Android guide for even more markdowns, including all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

OnePlus 8 5G features:

The fast, flowing, smooth experience of the glacial green OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone is highlighted by a contoured body design, curved 6.55″ Fluid AMOLED Display, and 90 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus engineered the screen to feel and look natural by calibrating it for vivid and accurate color reproduction. It also features HDR10+ support, 4096-level auto brightness, and a Reading Mode for more comfortable reading, day or night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!