Jackery Explorer portable power stations fall by as much as $80, now on sale from $125

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $500 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, matches our previous mention for the best price in over a year, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Jackery’s Explorer 500 arrives with a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, as well as a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. On top of the ability to be refueled by a solar panel, this power station is a notable addition to your camping or tailgating kit. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $125.

Other Jackery Portable Power Station deals:

While yesterday’s 500Wh portable power station discount is still live at $338.50, you’ll find even more environmentally-friendly offers in our Green Deals guide. Other highlights include this 16-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batteries at $37.50, as well as a 50% markdown on this Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter for $200.

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

