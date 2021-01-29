FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jackery Explorer portable power stations fall by as much as $80, now on sale from $125

-
AmazonGreen DealsJackery
Save $80 From $125

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $500 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, matches our previous mention for the best price in over a year, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Jackery’s Explorer 500 arrives with a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, as well as a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. On top of the ability to be refueled by a solar panel, this power station is a notable addition to your camping or tailgating kit. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $125.

Other Jackery Portable Power Station deals:

While yesterday’s 500Wh portable power station discount is still live at $338.50, you’ll find even more environmentally-friendly offers in our Green Deals guide. Other highlights include this 16-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batteries at $37.50, as well as a 50% markdown on this Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter for $200.

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Jackery

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $25, M...
Save up to $150 on Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K i...
Save up to $70 on Seagate USB-C SSDs, internal hard dri...
Amazon’s Gold Box offers top-rated desks and work...
RAYROW’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub packs SD/microSD 4K HDM...
Outfit your Z-Wave setup with dimmer switches, smoke al...
Illuminate your home with dimmable Govee LED lamps pric...
Save 20% on LEGO Architecture, Minecraft, Star Wars, an...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: 16-pack A19 LED Light Bulbs $18, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 32-pack LED light bulbs $33, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Jackery Power Station 240 now $250, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 80V 20-inch Electric Snow Blower (tool only) $170, more

Learn More
70% off

ALDO End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 30% off all boots

+ 30% off Learn More
Save $150

Save up to $150 on Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac at Amazon lows from $1,219

$1,219 Learn More
Reg. $75+

Refresh your space with Airthereal’s Pure Morning Air Purifier at $60 (Reg. up to $100)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $10

Apple discounts sports films to $5 this weekend in latest movie sale

$5 Learn More