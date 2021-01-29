With January nearly in the books, today we’re taking a look at a handful of LEGO Ideas projects that may someday join the likes of the recent 975-piece Medieval Blacksmith set. This month is highlighted by a miniature LEGO symphony orchestra, medieval castle, and old-school arcade. Head below for a closer look at all of the best LEGO Ideas projects in January.

Symphony Orchestra

Leading the way this month on the LEGO Ideas front, we’re checking out this intricate Symphony Orchestra build brought to us by creator PieceOnEarth. Living up to its quite fitting name, this creation assembles a full symphony orchestra complete with 17 musicians and plenty of intricately crafted minifigure-scale instruments.

Alongside a composer, there’s a highly detailed stage for all of the minifigures to perform on and a selection of audience seats. This model would be a particularly notable addition to the playable Grand Piano we saw last year from LEGO Ideas, especially if they incorporated the same music playback ability to the miniature orchestra could serenade you with classic symphonies

Clocking in at over 2,600 supporters right now, there are still 330 days left for this project to make its way to the LEGO Ideas review.

The Castle of Brickwood Forest

With the launch of the new Medieval Blacksmith set just around the corner we’ve got the Middle Ages on the mind, which makes this Castle of Brickwood Forest creation stand out even more than it already would have. The massive creation isn’t quite like anything we’ve seen from LEGO in the past, featuring the kind of details you’d expect from an Ideas build as well as a unique overall architecture.

In its current form, the Castle of Brickwood Forest build stacks up to over 3,000 bricks and features a furnished interior, two round towers, and even a huddle cave with some treasure. I particularly find the Medieval house that’s attached around back to be one of the highlights, but there’s plenty of intricate brickwork that deserves the spotlight as well.

As of now, the project has locked in over 8,400 votes of support. And with 770 days to secure the remainder, it’s only a matter of time before this build ends up in LEGO’s official Ideas review.

Retro Arcade

The last fan-made build that caught our attention this month falls to this Retro Arcade by builder rdane1. With the recent debut of LEGO’s most recent Modular City building, we’re already thinking about what kind of model we’ll see announced next, and something that draws inspiration from this old-school arcade would surely be one of the more unique additions.

There’s almost too many details packed into this creation to highlight, but an easy standout would have to be the retro rocket-ship sign on the roof. There’s just as much retro action on the inside, with various arcade cabinets, change machines, and even a photo booth for your minifigures to enjoy.

This arcade build is well on its way to being reviewed by the LEGO Ideas team, with over 1,500 supporters already weighing in. And with almost 600 days for the rest to fall into place, this is definitely a build I can see hitting the required 10,000 supporter milestone.

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support.

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

