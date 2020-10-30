After seeing the latest LEGO Ideas set debut earlier in the month in the form of the new 123 Sesame Street set, today we’re turning our attention to all of the other best creations from the community. With highlights including a brick-built version of a Studio Ghibli icon and one of the most popular video games out there, be sure to head below for a closer look at October’s best LEGO Ideas.

My Neighbor Totoro meets LEGO

Studio Ghibli is arguably as popular as ever, and at the forefront of the films, My Neighbor Totoro has to be one of the most beloved movies of them all. We’ve previously taken a look at other fan-made creations inspired by the Japanese animation studio, but now we’re checking out builder jisr‘s take on an even more iconic character.

Stacking up to be a more simple build than you may find elsewhere in the LEGO Ideas world, this potential kit brings Totoro to life alongside Satsuke and the iconic bus stop from the film’s poster. The execution is pretty spot on here, using a BrickHeadz-like design for Totoro himself that I think really nails the look.

With over 1,500 supporters having weighed in, there’s still more than 200 days for this project to make it into LEGO’s next Ideas review.

Finally, a LEGO version of Among Us

If you’ve been around the internet lately, you’ll have no doubt come across the viral game Among Us. And now a builder with the fitting name of MinifigInDisguise is bringing all of the action from the game into LEGO form with a minifigure-scale version of one of the game’s maps. Aside form just creating a pretty accurate version of the map from Among Us, the real highlight here is the LEGO versions of the astronauts.

Using minifigure legs and custom printed bricks to achieve the helmet, the figures really steal the show for this project. And better yet, you’ll also find that each of them would include different hats like in the game.

Right now, over 6,400 fans have cast their vote for this project to become an official set. And with well over 700 days left to lock in the rest, this is definitely one we’ll see enter the next LEGO Ideas review phase. But whether or not LEGO decides to make this into an actual creation largely rests on whether the game can stay popular until the build would hit store shelves.

Try your hand at a holiday Star Wars contest

For builders looking to get in on the action themselves, LEGO Ideas also has a new contest this month. With the holidays around the corner, you’ll have to build a festive version of an iconic vehicle from the Star Wars universe including the Millennium Falcon, AT-AT, and more. You’ll have until November 24 to submit your creation and win a prize package including the new Mos Eisley Cantina, UCS A-Wing, and several other kits. You’ll find all of the rules and how to enter over on this landing page.

Is there a project currently on LEGO Ideas you’d like to see us highlight? Be sure to let us know over on Twitter.

