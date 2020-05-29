It’s been a pretty stellar month in the LEGO world, with new Star Wars builds and May the 4th kicking things off only to be followed by some impressive creations like the recent Technic Lamborghini. Now to close out May, we’re turning out attention to the best of what LEGO Ideas has to offer. Highlighted by a modular fast food restaurant, we’re also seeing a medieval market and diorama straight out of Night At The Museum. Hit the jump for the best LEGO Ideas projects of the month.

Medieval Market Village

After LEGO showcased its newest Ideas creation in the form of the Pirates of Barracuda Bay set, it has us imagining all the other old themes LEGO could bring back into the spotlight. Builder Commander Brick seems to have been on the same page, with a Medieval Market Village model that surely deserves a closer look.

Drawing inspiration from the 2008 medieval theme, this market assembles three different buildings and comes packed with minifigures. Alongside all the accessories your Middle Age town could want, there’s plenty of eye-catching techniques that further elevate the build. Over 1,300 fans have already cast their support, and there are over 580 days to go to for the rest.

Night At The Museum

It seems like every time a new property gets the brick-built treatment, the partnership opens up a world of possibility for future franchises to make their LEGO debut. The latest in fan-made ideas of this caliber comes to us from builder CARLIERTI who has crafted a detailed diorama straight from Night At The Museum. Complete with a minifigure version of Ben Stiller’s character from the film, there are all the expected exhibits from the Museum of Natural History packed into this diorama.

Right now it has managed to amass over 5,400 supporters. Plus, with over 770 days left to secure the rest, there’s a good chance we’ll see this one end up being reviewed by the LEGO Ideas team.

Fast Food Corner

Each year LEGO unveils a new Creator Expert modular building, giving fans plenty of fuel to assemble their own expansions to a brick-built town. Creator RobinHoodBricks is hoping that their Fast Food Corner kit could someday join the official lineup of builds.

Alongside a fast food restaurant that the build gets its name from, there’s also plenty of other stores for minifigures to explore. From a Pawnbroker and Pharmacy to an Outdoor Adventure shop with an indoor climbing wall, this is one corner building that deserves a spot in LEGO’s city landscape. Fans seem to agree, as over 7,000 have weighed in.

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

