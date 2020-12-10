After getting a first look back in November, LEGO is now officially detailing its upcoming Disney Art set. The upcoming 2,600-piece creation expands LEGO’s lineup of brick-built mosaics with two of the most iconic characters in all of animation history. Giving you the choice to build either Mickey or Minnie Mouse, the latest pieces of LEGO home decor will be arriving next month. Head below for a closer look at the latest LEGO 2021 set.

LEGO debuts new Disney Art set

Earlier this year, LEGO branched out into the world of home decor and art with a line of brick-built mosaics, and now we’re getting an official look at the next one. While we had previously gotten a glimpse at the new Mickey Mouse mosaic, pricing, part count, and an official release date were still unknown. But now LEGO is taking the wraps off of all the details.

The new LEGO Disney Art kit stacks up to 2,658 pieces, making it the smallest of the six mosaics in the theme. Another area where it stands out from other sets in the collection is that there are only two different builds to assemble.

Alongside the titular Mickey Mouse mosaic, you’ll also be able to reconfigure it into Minne Mouse. But with so many similarities in design and color here, LEGO doesn’t have to include as many spare bricks as the other sets in the theme. And even though it’s technically less bricks for your dollar, the end result stays the same with a piece of LEGO decor you can hand on your wall.

The official unveil of the new LEGO Disney Art set also confirms that there isn’t going to be a combined model that utilizes two or more of the Mickey Mouse mosaics. Both of the licensed sets that are already available from the theme can be combined to build massive pieces of wall decor of either Star Wars or Marvel characters, but it looks like LEGO is forgoing that approach here.

Joining the LEGO lineup in January

The latest addition to the LEGO Art theme will be landing in 2021 alongside the new Harry Potter set. Both will be available in January, entering in the first wave of creations alongside many of the other builds we’ve seen so far. Pricing is still set at $119.99 for the Disney Mickey Mouse mosaic, staying consistent with the other LEGO Art kits.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even though we had already known this set was on the horizon, it’s still great to see better images and get all of the details on its part count. And confirmation that LEGO isn’t planning to change the price tag of its mosaic Art kits is even better.

While the Harry Potter version isn’t as distinct, I can easily see this upcoming piece of brick-built home decor being a huge hit. Pretty much every LEGO set that channels some Disney magic ends up being popular, and after our positive first impressions with the theme back in August, I’m sure it’ll be true once again.

More details LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!