CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC headset delivers immersive gaming at 23% off, now $100

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. This saves you 23% and knocks $30 off its normal going rate, which matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. These headphones offer something quite unique: haptic-powered bass. This means that you can feel the sound instead of just hear it, producing a more in-depth experience. Alongside that, there’s a noise-canceling unidirectional microphone that’s fully detachable and on-ear volume/haptic effect controls. You’ll run it with CORSAIR’s iCUE software through USB connected to your computer, allowing you to customize the audio equalizer settings. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Switch things up by grabbing the Turtle Beach Recon 70. Coming in at just $40, it utilizes a 3.5mm headphone jack connector instead of USB in order to handle audio, making it compatible with more devices. Plus, you’re still getting quality audio and a decent microphone here for playing online.

Ready to start gaming? Dell’s mid-range desktop ships with a 6-core i5 and GTX 1650 Super graphics card. Considering the 8GB of RAM can easily be upgraded, and you also get a 512GB NVMe SSD, this is the perfect way to start your PC gaming journey if you’re not sure how to build a desktop yourself. Plus, at $300 off, it’s hard not to recommend picking this up.

CORSAIR H60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset features:

Sound you can feel: experience the game like never before with haptic bass powered by taction technology, creating a much wider range of perceptible low-end frequencies.

Crafted for comfort: adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay.

Superb sound quality: high-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver the range to hear everything you need on the battlefield.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!