Save up to $300 on WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup starting at $250

-
Save $300 From $250

Amazon is currently discounting WD’s lineup of My Cloud Home Duo NAS headlined by the 16TB model at $399.99 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $700 but having dropped from $530, today’s offer is $60 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low.

WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup lives up to its name with a pair of internal hard drives for added RAID redundancy and added data protection. On top of its Gigabit Ethernet port that allows you to set up automatic Time Machine backups and the like, there’s also a pair of USB 3.0 inputs for expanding the storage pool with other drives in the future. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $250.

Other My Cloud Home Duo NAS deals:

While you’re upgrading the homelab, don’t forget that this morning also just saw a pair of new all-time lows on TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems. With prices starting at $210, you’ll be able to upgrade to the latest and greatest offerings from the brand while pocketing as much as 22% in savings.

WD My Cloud Home Duo NAS features:

My Cloud Home Duo is an easy-to-use, dual-drive personal storage device that plugs directly into your Wi-Fi router at home so you can save all your digital content in one central place. With two drives set to Mirror Mode, all your content is automatically saved twice. You can automatically back up the photos and videos on your phone, and wirelessly back up and sync all your PC and Mac computers and cloud accounts.

