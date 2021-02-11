FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Iron Marines, Bloons TD 6, Kingdom Rush, more

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals. You’ll find much of yesterday’s best offers still live down below, including XCOM: Enemy Within and NBA 2K20, but we also have quite an impressive lineup of new price drops this afternoon to add to the list. Highlights include titles like Iron Marines, Hoopa City 2, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Pascal’s Wager, Bloons TD 6, Battlevoid: Sector Siege, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles and all-new Galaxy S21/+/Ultra, this morning we spotted Google Pixel 3a XL down at one of its best prices ever as well as Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases at 23% off. Check out today’s UV-laden PhoneSoap offers to ensure your Android handset (and loads of other stuff) is germ-free, along with these ongoing offers on the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, and Logitech’s Chrome OS/Android Multi-Device Keyboard. Then head over to this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for all of your charging and audio needs. 

Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 2 $36, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Iron Marines:

From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary rts offline game! Fight challenging real time strategy scifi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command and conquer brave soldiers, mighty mechas and aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away. Immerse into the world of real time strategy games!

