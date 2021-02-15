FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Florence, Home Workouts Gym Pro, Dark Rage, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s time to gather all of the best President’s Day Android game and app deals into one handy list. While you’ll find all of the most notable Android hardware offers right here, and much of last week’s best software offers below, there are even more notable apps dropping in price this afternoon. Highlights of today’s collection fall to titles like the critically-praised Florence, Home Workouts Gym Pro, EZ Notes, Dark Rage, Gunslugs 3, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s best President’s Day Android hardware offers are headlined by the ongoing Best Buy event, but we are also tracking big-time offers on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone at $100 off alongside Google Pixel 3a XL and these Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles. We also have a nice price drop on Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet with detachable keyboard as well as a host of other models in our Chromebook deal hub. Just be sure to swing by some of the notable accessory offers we have live including Anker’s latest sale from $10, these keyboard and mice options, SanDisk’s Ultra 400GB microSDXC card, and everything in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, BioShock Collection $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Florence:

At 25, Florence Yeoh feels a little stuck. Her life is an endless routine of work, sleep, and spending too much time on social media. Then one day, she meets a cello player named Krish who changes everything about how she sees the world.Experience every beat of Florence and Krish’s relationship through a series of bespoke gameplay vignettes – from flirting to fighting, from helping each other grow… to growing apart. Drawing inspiration from ‘slice of life’ graphic novels and webcomics, Florence is intimate, raw and personal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

President’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off...
FREE Metro Exodus next-gen/PC upgrades go 4K 60fps with...
Nintendo Switch gear from $4: Animal Crossing skin, con...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, Ma...
Today’s best game deals: Disney Afternoon Collection ...
Ubisoft extends The Division 2’s life with new co...
Amazon’s best-selling dual charger works with Xbo...
All the best holiday iOS app deals: Stardew Valley, Blo...
Show More Comments

Related

$70 off

Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup sees up to $70 discounts starting at $170

From $160 Learn More
Save $500

Amazon’s takes $500 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa, now $750 (All-time low)

$750 Learn More
20% off

Canon’s AirPrint-enabled wireless laser printer is a work-from-home must at $89

$89 Learn More
Save 33%

Save up to 33% on TP-Link Kasa filament bulbs, RGB light strips, more from $14

From $14 Learn More

Best new cologne to pick up in 2021: Ralph Lauren, Armani Code, more

Learn More
$98 off

Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strikes $75.50, more from $30 (Up to $98 off)

From $30 Learn More
Save 20%

Assemble 20% discounts on LEGO Minecraft, Technic, City, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Mesh Wi-Fi awaits

Mesh Wi-Fi beckons with Tenda’s 3-node system, now $83 at Amazon

$83 Learn More