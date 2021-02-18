Hang your hat or jacket with a new all-time low on this over the door hook at $9.50

Amazon is offering the Yamazaki Home Over The Door Hook for $9.75 Prime shipped. This deal saves you 55% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re always looking for a place to hang clean clothes when doing laundry, or just need an area to put coats away after coming in from outside, this is the perfect solution. There are six sections for hangers to slot into, and when not being used it folds out of the way so it doesn’t take up any extra space in your home. Plus, being made from metal, this hanger is built to hold up for a long time to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a few bucks and place the matte black Command Wall Hook on your wall. Since it’s by the Command brand, you know it’ll place easily on the wall and come off just the same when it’s time to relocate it. Plus, at around $7.50, this is a no-brainer for someone who only has one or two coats to hang and no door to use.

Be sure to swing by our home goods guide after taking a look at the deals above. Today, we’ve found a 2-pack of double-sided pillows for $36, sofas, backpacks, and much more.

More about Yamazaki’s Over The Door Hook:

HOOK RACK: This over-the-door folding rack has six hanging spots and flips up and out of the way when not in use. This will help you maximize space in your home. Hang jackets, clothes, purses, and backpacks.

MODERN DESIGN: The modern look of Yamazaki is meant to match your home decor. It has a folding design. The rack is made of high-quality steel and is lined in EVA foam.

SPACE SAVER: Hang this rack over doors to create more space for towels, jackets and bags. It can also be wall mounted to the wall using the attached screws.

