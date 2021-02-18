FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hang your hat or jacket with a new all-time low on this over the door hook at $9.50

-
AmazonHome Goods
55% off $9.50

Amazon is offering the Yamazaki Home Over The Door Hook for $9.75 Prime shipped. This deal saves you 55% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re always looking for a place to hang clean clothes when doing laundry, or just need an area to put coats away after coming in from outside, this is the perfect solution. There are six sections for hangers to slot into, and when not being used it folds out of the way so it doesn’t take up any extra space in your home. Plus, being made from metal, this hanger is built to hold up for a long time to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a few bucks and place the matte black Command Wall Hook on your wall. Since it’s by the Command brand, you know it’ll place easily on the wall and come off just the same when it’s time to relocate it. Plus, at around $7.50, this is a no-brainer for someone who only has one or two coats to hang and no door to use.

Be sure to swing by our home goods guide after taking a look at the deals above. Today, we’ve found a 2-pack of double-sided pillows for $36, sofas, backpacks, and much more.

More about Yamazaki’s Over The Door Hook:

  • HOOK RACK: This over-the-door folding rack has six hanging spots and flips up and out of the way when not in use. This will help you maximize space in your home. Hang jackets, clothes, purses, and backpacks.
  • MODERN DESIGN: The modern look of Yamazaki is meant to match your home decor. It has a folding design. The rack is made of high-quality steel and is lined in EVA foam.
  • SPACE SAVER: Hang this rack over doors to create more space for towels, jackets and bags. It can also be wall mounted to the wall using the attached screws.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reac...
Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+...
simplehuman’s premium 1.2-Gal. Stainless Steel Tr...
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush + tra...
JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod upgrades your...
Add 6,400-lumens of light to your yard with a 2-pack of...
Dry your hair at night with this 2-pack of double-sided...
Amazon slashes $224 off Serta’s Harmon Sectional ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: 3-pack of TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Switches for $55, more

Learn More
50% off

This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reaches 150-miles at $20 (50% off)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill winter leather iPad case sale now live with up to 30% in savings

Now Live! Learn More
25% off

Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra Cases at new lows from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save 20%

simplehuman’s premium 1.2-Gal. Stainless Steel Trash Can strikes $20 Prime shipped (20% off)

$20 Learn More

Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games

Learn More
Reg. $90

Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush + travel case: $50 (Reg. up to $90)

$50 Learn More
Shop now

Apple launches TV show sale from $5: Mad Men, Downton Abbey, Cowboy Bebop, more

From $5 Learn More