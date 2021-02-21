Sony’s new DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller sees very first discount to $65

Monoprice is currently offering the new Sony Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller for $64.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen to date on Sony’s new gamepad and brings the price down to an all-time low. The new DualSense Wireless Controller arrives with a refreshed white design and updated form-factor compared to the previous-generation model. Alongside USB-C charging, there’s also adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for a more immersive gaming experience. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our PS5 hands-on review.

A solid add-on to your new gamepad would be picking up this well-reviewed dual controller charging station at Amazon. Since you’ll likely be grabbing the discounted DualSense as a second controller for your PS5, having a spot to quickly set both of the gamepads down to charge will be a great upgrade. This one comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating, as well.

Then be sure to check out all of the offers in our apps and games guide. There are still hundreds of price cuts available in the Sony Double Discounts sale, not to mention this ongoing PlayStation Plus 1-year subscription which can be yours for $30 right now.

Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller features:

Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience¹ that brings the action to life in the palms of your hands. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback², dynamic adaptive triggers², and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design.

