FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s new DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller sees very first discount to $65

-
SonyMonoprice
New low $65

Monoprice is currently offering the new Sony Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller for $64.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen to date on Sony’s new gamepad and brings the price down to an all-time low. The new DualSense Wireless Controller arrives with a refreshed white design and updated form-factor compared to the previous-generation model. Alongside USB-C charging, there’s also adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for a more immersive gaming experience. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our PS5 hands-on review.

A solid add-on to your new gamepad would be picking up this well-reviewed dual controller charging station at Amazon. Since you’ll likely be grabbing the discounted DualSense as a second controller for your PS5, having a spot to quickly set both of the gamepads down to charge will be a great upgrade. This one comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating, as well.

Then be sure to check out all of the offers in our apps and games guide. There are still hundreds of price cuts available in the Sony Double Discounts sale, not to mention this ongoing PlayStation Plus 1-year subscription which can be yours for $30 right now.

Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller features:

Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience¹ that brings the action to life in the palms of your hands. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback², dynamic adaptive triggers², and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sony

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Sony’s Xperia 1 II delivers a 4K OLED display at ...
Sony now offering ‘Double Discounts’ on ove...
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 pre-orders open, n...
Sony launches new ‘Big in Japan’ PSN sale w...
PlayStation Plus 1-yr. subscriptions just dropped down ...
MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April +...
Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4...
Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update today for P...
Show More Comments

Related

Latest Sony patent could point at new Wi-Fi-equipped DualSense PS5 controller

Learn More
Reg. $50

HORI’s Split Pad Pro Gamepad upgrades Switch gameplay for $40.50 (Reg. $50)

$40.50 Learn More

DBrand puts custom PlayStation 5 face plates up for sale, tells Sony to ‘Go ahead, sue us’

Learn More
Reg. $410

Cut your energy use by 30% with this smart infrared heater, now $329 (Reg. $410)

$329 Learn More
Save 80%

Save up to 80% on popular Kindle reads from $1, today only

From $1 Learn More
Save 43%

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite falls to second-best price yet at $22 (Reg. $30), more from $20

From $20 Learn More
New low

$300 discount brings Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Laptop to new all-time low

$400 off Learn More
25% off

LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup on sale from $597 (Up to $500 off)

From $597 Learn More