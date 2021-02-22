Today’s best game deals: Pokemon Rescue Team $43, Overcooked! PS5/Series X $35, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $42.74 shipped. Regularly $60, this is among the best prices we have tracked on the Pokemon spin-off title and the lowest we can find. Along with the addition of Mega Evolved Pokemon and “gorgeous watercolor-inspired graphics,” this one has players building a rescue team to explore dungeons with over 400 Pokemon to meet/recruit and strategic turn-based combat. Learn more about the experience in our launch coverage. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Overcooked! All You Can Eat, BioShock: The Collection, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

