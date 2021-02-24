New Amazon low strikes Razor’s Seated Electric Scooter, now $199 (Save $61)

Amazon is offering the Razor E200 Seated Electric Scooter for $199 shipped. That’s $61 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. This electric scooter shakes things up by adding a seat. It wields a “high-torque, ultra-quiet chain-driven motor” that’s able to propel riders at up to 12 MPH speeds. The seat can be removed with ease, paving the way for a more traditional way to scoot around town. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If something smaller will do the trick, it’s hard to overlook Gotrax’s GKS Electric Scooter at $98. It’s aimed at riders weighing up to 154-pounds. It can transport riders at speeds of up to 7.5 MPH. This is thanks to a 150-watt motor. The unit is comprised of aircraft-grade metal and is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by more than 3,200 Amazons shoppers.

And for those of us that enjoy exercising, we just unraveled a fresh deal on Sunny Health & Fitness’ Rowing Machine. Amazon shoppers can cash in on $75 of savings and pick this piece of equipment up for $285. It offers 16 differing levels of resistance and has a built-in device holder to let you easily catch up on your favorite shows while staying in shape.

Razor E200 Seated Electric Scooter features:

Boasting a high-torque, ultra-quiet chain-driven motor, and a handy twist-grip throttle

High-performance motor with speeds up to 12Mph

Powered by a long lasting rechargeable 24V Seal battery system

Features a hand operated rear brake, spring loaded kickstand, large 8-inch pneumatic tires, and a removable ridding seat

Features rear wheel drive for increased traction and control

Sport type: Outdoor Lifestyle

