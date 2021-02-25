FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers now up to 36% off from $7

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesaukey
Save 36% From $7

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Aukey USB-C PD wall chargers headlined by its 100W 4-Port GaN Charger at $45.59 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $57, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $4 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. This 4-port charger is a versatile upgrade to your everyday carry, desk, nightstand, or really anywhere else you need to refuel devices. It packs 100W of overall output which is shared between a pair of USB-C outputs and USB-A ports. Over 440 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to clip the on-page coupons for all of the following listings in order to lock-in the discounted prices.

Other notable Aukey USB-C chargers on sale:

Go swing by all of the price cuts in our smartphone guide for other ways to upgrade your charging kit. Then be sure to check out the latest unveil from Aukey, as its new MagSafe charger just launched today. We also got a look at ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand, which arrives with a unique take on the magnetic charger.

Aukey 100W 4-Port GaN Charger features:

USB Power Delivery is a universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone 12 Pro Max up to 50% in just 30 minutes, and use the same Power Delivery adapter to recharge a Type-C equipped 16” MacBook Pro at full speed. Consolidate your power with one charger for all your USB-C tech.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Let Alexa or Assistant start your cleaning routine with...
Teckin’s 1080p Wi-Fi security camera helps you ke...
A built-in fireplace adorns this Walker Edison TV Stand...
Expand your MacBook’s I/O: 7-in-1 USB-C hub with ...
Add two dual-outlet HomeKit Smart Plugs to your setup f...
Get ready for Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Captain Am...
The official hardcover coffee table-style DOOM art book...
ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand is also a charging pu...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $43 (28% off), more

From $6 Learn More
33% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $36 (22% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Shop now

Anker discounts USB-C MacBook hubs, power banks, more from $10 in latest sale

From $10 Learn More
35% off

Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning to USB-C Cable $10 (Save 30%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $250

Let Alexa or Assistant start your cleaning routine with the eufy RoboVac 30C, now $180

$180 Learn More
20% off

Teckin’s 1080p Wi-Fi security camera helps you keep an eye on your home for just $16

$16 Learn More
Reg. $249

Enjoy Netflix and more with this native 1080p projector for $170 (Reg. $249)

$170 Learn More
Save $50

A built-in fireplace adorns this Walker Edison TV Stand at $239 (Save $50)

$239 Learn More