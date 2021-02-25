Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers now up to 36% off from $7

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Aukey USB-C PD wall chargers headlined by its 100W 4-Port GaN Charger at $45.59 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $57, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $4 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. This 4-port charger is a versatile upgrade to your everyday carry, desk, nightstand, or really anywhere else you need to refuel devices. It packs 100W of overall output which is shared between a pair of USB-C outputs and USB-A ports. Over 440 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to clip the on-page coupons for all of the following listings in order to lock-in the discounted prices.

Other notable Aukey USB-C chargers on sale:

Aukey 100W 4-Port GaN Charger features:

USB Power Delivery is a universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone 12 Pro Max up to 50% in just 30 minutes, and use the same Power Delivery adapter to recharge a Type-C equipped 16” MacBook Pro at full speed. Consolidate your power with one charger for all your USB-C tech.

