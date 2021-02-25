FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo’s official Switch Adjustable Charging Stand sees rare discount to $18

-
Apps GamesWalmartnintendo
$18

Walmart currently offers the Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand for $17.99 with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $35 for for Walmart+ shoppers. Normally fetching $20 like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen since November, matches our previous mention, and is a rare chance to score this first-party accessories on sale. Nintendo’s Switch Adjustable Charging Stand is a great way to refuel the system when away from the game room with a compact design. Alongside making charging more convenient while playing in table top mode, it also has a kickstand that’s far superior to the Switch’s built-in option. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

But if you can live without the integrated charging passthrough found on the official Nintendo offering, going with this HORI compact playstand is a great alternative. Not only will it provide a similar place to dock your Switch when gaming on a desk or table, but it enters with a much more affordable $13 price tag. Not to mention, a 4.7/5 star rating from over 14,000 customers.

Don’t forget that you can still score a rare discount on Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live AR game for Switch, which is now down to $89 at Amazon. But then be sure to dive into our coverage of the latest Nintendo Direct for details and footage of Splatoon 3, Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Mario Golf Super Rush, and much more

Switch Adjustable Charging Stand features:

With a handy port for an AC adapter on the side, the adjustable charging stand allows the Nintendo Switch system to be charging while in Tabletop mode, enabling longer play sessions. The angle of the stand can also be adjusted to create the best viewing angle for different environments.Nintendo Switch can be played in three modes: TV mode, Handheld mode and Tabletop mode.

