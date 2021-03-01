FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: 9th Dawn III, Daily Workouts, Simply Yoga, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Alongside all of the major Android hardware offers we are tracking today, it is now time to kick the week off with this afternoon’s most notable Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Today’s best deals on apps and games include titles like 9th Dawn III, Hello Human, Daily Workouts, Simply Yoga, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We have some big-time Android hardware deals today starting with the Google Pixel 4a 5G at a new Amazon all-time low, TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone at $50 off, and a series of ongoing OnePlus 8 Pro deals at up to $350 off. Moving over to the tablet world, this morning also saw up to $130 in savings on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+, alongside some of the compatible Samsung keyboard add-ons. On the accessory side of things, SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD is on sale, but we are also tracking a series of new Anker Amazon deals from $9 along with everything else in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3, God of War, Witcher 3, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on 9th Dawn III:

9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil is a massive 2D open world RPG and collectathon dungeon crawler packed full of adventure! When asked to investigate mysterious, ghostly sightings around the lake of Elmson, you trek through the lands of Cedaltia to uncover the truth. Upon arrival, you hear rumors of an untrustworthy king. Taking the path of the Chosen One, you journey to Lorwyck Castle to confront a powerful enemy – traversing ancient fortresses, dark dungeons, perilous swamps, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PC Game Deals from $4: Star Wars Squadrons, The Sims 4,...
Bundle OnePlus 8 Pro with its Buds Z at $699 ($350 off)...
This gaming chair has a built-in subwoofer + speakers t...
Switch gear from $9: Nintendo Animal Crossing case hits...
Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Earth 3D Atlas,...
Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3,...
TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone now $2...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 90% off

PC Game Deals from $4: Star Wars Squadrons, The Sims 4, No Man’s Sky, much more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

FREE Learn More
20% off

Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife hits $22 at Amazon, more priced from $24

From $22 Learn More
Reg. $250

August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock falls to second-best price yet at $196 (Save 22%)

$196 Learn More
33% off

Finally be able to see in your garage with a 6,000-lumen LED light bulb at just $20 (33% off)

$20 Learn More
200-inch screen

This value-packed mini projector creates a 200-inch 720p picture for $100 shipped

$100 Learn More
Reg. $18+

Tide’s eco-friendly Laundry Detergent box now $13.50 Prime shipped (96-loads, 25% off)

$13.50 Learn More
70% off

Allen Edmonds cuts up to 70% dress shoes, boots, loafers, more with up to $100 off

up to $100 off Learn More