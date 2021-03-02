Start PC gaming with Dell’s GTX 1650-powered XPS desktop at $550 ($530 off)

Dell is offering its XPS Gaming Desktop with 2.9GHz i5/8GB/512GB for $549.99 shipped with the code DTXPSAFF32 at checkout. Down from $1,080, today’s deal saves you nearly 50%, knocking $530 off its normal going rate. You’ll get the 6-core 10th generation Intel i5 processor here alongside 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe-based solid-state drive. For graphics, Dell is including the GTX 1650 Super GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This is the perfect entrance to 1080p gaming if you’re having trouble sourcing parts for a new build right now. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

More PC gaming deals:

Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide with the best deals from around the web in one place. It’s a page you should bookmark and check back frequently, because we’re always finding deals like VicTsing’s TKL Mechanical keyboard at just $19, Samsung’s 27-inch 1080p Curved Monitor at $165, Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs from $80, and much more.

More about Dell’s XPS Gaming Desktop:

Keep your cool: All of the decisions made through the design process for the XPS Desktop Special Edition were made purposefully to maximize performance and airflow. Starting with the use a front bezel which allows the airflow path to draw cool air from front to back over graphics cards and CPU, the power supply unit and the M.2 SSD storage. Finally, the open architecture layout means nothing is sitting on top of the CPU and GPU, limiting airflow.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!