Walmart has Dyson refurbished V10 Absolute Cordless Vacs down at $270 (Up to $330 off)

Dyson via Walmart is now offering its refurbished V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in black for $269.99 shipped. Regularly $380 in refurbished condition and closer to $600 new at Amazon, today’s offer is over $300 in savings and the best we can find. Along with whole-machine filtration and the ability to quickly transform into a hand-held vac, this model provides up to 40-minutes of cleaning time before it needs to be returned to the included storage/charging dock. Ready for both carpets and hard floors, it also has that simple bagless bin emptying and more. Dyson’s V10 stick vacs carry stellar ratings on Amazon and this one ships with a 6-month warranty. More details below.

Now, if the cordless nature of today’s lead deal isn’t worth the price tag for you, save a ton and opt for the Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner. It sells for less than $34 with the on-page coupon right now and carries solid 4+ star ratings from over 32,000 Amazon customers. It will indeed tether you to an outlet, unlike today’s lead deal, but it’ll also never run out of juice at the worst time.

If you’re anything like me you’ll prefer to have a robot take care of the vacuuming instead. in which case, you’ll want to swing by this morning’s Gold Box sale for up to $220 in savings on Roborock models as well as the Anker RoboVac 30C at $180 right here.Then head over to our home goods hub for even more.

More on the Dyson V10 Absolute:

The most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. Tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick market. Up to 60 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool. Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use. Up to 40 minutes of fade-free power with the Soft roller cleaner head (in Suction mode I).

