It is now time to collect all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list. You should almost never be paying full-price for apps and we are here every morning of the work week to ensure you don’t miss all of the most notable price drops as they happen. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Evoland 2, Kintsugi, Interloper, ArtStudio, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Wa Kingyo – Goldfish Pond: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iPad: ArtStudio for iPad -Paint&Draw: FREE (Reg. $5)

iPhone: ArtStudio Paint&Draw: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale from $1

Today’s best game deals: God of War $10 + FREE PS5 upgrade, Tony Hawk, Ni no Kuni, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 1Contact Pro – Contact Manager: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Moom: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Evoland 2:

What were your childhood games like? Onboard on an epic adventure of more than 20 hours through video games history filled with a ton of funny classical games references. From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!