Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man + DLC $20, Far Cry New Dawn $12, Mario 3D All-Stars, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering offering Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $40 and currently on sale for $30 via PSN, this is the lowest price we can find. While Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is still up at $50, if you haven’t had a chance to jump into Insomniac’s brilliant original Spider-Man game, now’s your chance. This is the main game and includes The City that Never Sleeps DLC campaign and challenges as well. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Far Cry New Dawn, God of War, Xenoblade Chronicles, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- GameStop Tax Day sale event: Funko, amiibo, more
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank FREE + more
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher sale at up to 75% off
- Xbox Far Cry Franchise sale from $3
- Xbox Tom Clancy Franchise sale from $4.50
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $25 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman 3 Standard $49 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $25.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Witcher 3 Complete Switch $36 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Cloudpunk PSN $16 (Reg. $25)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation PSN indies sale up to 75% off
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fist notable discount with shipping
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $24 (Reg. $40)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more
Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new content throughout 2021
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase kicks off soon: New games/remakes, more
PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year
Star Wars Republic Commando redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6
Stardew Valley makes its physical debut on your dining room table
Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today
