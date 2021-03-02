FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man + DLC $20, Far Cry New Dawn $12, Mario 3D All-Stars, more

-
AmazonApps Games
50% off $20

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering offering Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $40 and currently on sale for $30 via PSN, this is the lowest price we can find. While Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is still up at $50, if you haven’t had a chance to jump into Insomniac’s brilliant original Spider-Man game, now’s your chance. This is the main game and includes The City that Never Sleeps DLC campaign and challenges as well. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Far Cry New Dawn, God of War, Xenoblade Chronicles, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new content throughout 2021

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase kicks off soon: New games/remakes, more

PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year

Star Wars Republic Commando redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6

Stardew Valley makes its physical debut on your dining room table

Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs from $50 (S...
Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zi...
Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (S...
Smart 4K TV deals from $450: 70-inch Fire TV, Sony Andr...
Save up to 50% on leather handbags, crossovers, wallets...
Samsung’s 27-inch 1080p Curved Monitor sees 22% d...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G goes on sale for only the se...
Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3, God of War, Witcher 3, more

$25 Learn More
Save $10

Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs from $50 (Save $10)

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $158+

Originally $450 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker now $130 shipped

$130 Learn More
60% off

Lululemon’s new March markdowns offer deals from $7 shipped: Leggings, more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $70

Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zigbee hub at $53 (Save 24%)

$53 Learn More
Reg. $100

Soothe your aching bones with a FITPULSE Massage Gun at $65 (Today only, Reg. $100)

$65 Learn More
Reg. $270

RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with 60W PD USB now $150 (Reg. $270)

$150 Learn More
Save $100

Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (Save $100), more from $179

From $179 Learn More