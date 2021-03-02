Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man + DLC $20, Far Cry New Dawn $12, Mario 3D All-Stars, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering offering Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $40 and currently on sale for $30 via PSN, this is the lowest price we can find. While Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is still up at $50, if you haven’t had a chance to jump into Insomniac’s brilliant original Spider-Man game, now’s your chance. This is the main game and includes The City that Never Sleeps DLC campaign and challenges as well. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Far Cry New Dawn, God of War, Xenoblade Chronicles, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.

