Today’s best game deals: God of War $10 + FREE PS5 upgrade, Tony Hawk, Ni no Kuni, more

-
AmazonApps GamesSony
50% off $10

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering God of War on PS4 for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $20, this is a straight 50% price drop and a perfect time to scoop up a copy. Sony just issued a FREE 4K 60fps update for PlayStation 5 users and you can read all about it right here. If you got your hands-on a PS5 already, the new first-party Sony update is a great way to give the machine a run for its money. This one takes players to Midgard and beyond along with all of the Norse lore and creatures to go along with it. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled, Xenoblade Chronicles, Marvel’s Iron Man PSVR, DRAGON QUEST XI, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

