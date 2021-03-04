FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Harvey’s New Eyes, Arrog, Pillars of the Earth, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing some big-time Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad deals already this morning, we are now moving over to the game and app price drops courtesy of its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include Harvey’s New Eyes, Arrog, InfoGraphic and Poster Creator, The Pillars of the Earth Game, and much more. Head below for a closer look at everything on tap today. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Resume Builder, Resume Creator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Personal Zen: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: All That Remains: Part 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: The Pillars of the Earth Game: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale from $1

Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $36.50, Aladdin and Lion King $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Wa Kingyo – Goldfish Pond: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iPad: ArtStudio for iPad -Paint&Draw: FREE (Reg. $5)

iPhone: ArtStudio Paint&Draw: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale from $1

More on Harvey’s New Eyes:

Lily is a shy student of a convent school and life doesn’t go easy on her. Only her remarkable imagination lets her escape the drudgery of everyday life and the tasks of the stern matron. These tasks she attends to with due diligence, no matter how hard or unfair they are. Her innocent, stoic way of following order without further reflection is as tragic as it is eerie. All anger or childlike behavior is buried deep within her.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bring the Mushroom Kingdom to game night, Monopoly Supe...
Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch to...
Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $36.50, Al...
Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet returns to low at...
Best Android app deals of the day: Evoland 2, YoWindow ...
Essential Picks PlayStation game sale has 190 titles up...
This Nintendo Switch dock add-on charges four Joy-Con c...
New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kit...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar-powered outdoor LED lights at $32, more

Learn More
Save 35%

Razer PC gaming sale takes up to 35% off latest mice, headsets, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
51% off

Targus MacBook backpack sale kicks off from $14.50 (Up to 51% off)

$14.50 Learn More
Reg. $30

Bring the Mushroom Kingdom to game night, Monopoly Super Mario hits Amazon low at $21

$21 Learn More
60% off

Callaway, adidas, Oakley, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Golf Sale

From $15 Learn More
Save 25%

Save up to 25% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, smart video doorbells, more from $36

From $36 Learn More
60% off

Bedside lamps are up to 60% off: AUKEY Wireless Charging Combo $16, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
30% off

Amazon snack sale from $7: Quaker protein oatmeal, Tostitos, Doritos, more up to 30% off

From $7 Learn More