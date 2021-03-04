It is now time for all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing some big-time Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad deals already this morning, we are now moving over to the game and app price drops courtesy of its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include Harvey’s New Eyes, Arrog, InfoGraphic and Poster Creator, The Pillars of the Earth Game, and much more. Head below for a closer look at everything on tap today.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Resume Builder, Resume Creator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Personal Zen: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: All That Remains: Part 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: The Pillars of the Earth Game: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale from $1

Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $36.50, Aladdin and Lion King $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Wa Kingyo – Goldfish Pond: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iPad: ArtStudio for iPad -Paint&Draw: FREE (Reg. $5)

iPhone: ArtStudio Paint&Draw: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $1 (Reg. $6)

More on Harvey’s New Eyes:

Lily is a shy student of a convent school and life doesn’t go easy on her. Only her remarkable imagination lets her escape the drudgery of everyday life and the tasks of the stern matron. These tasks she attends to with due diligence, no matter how hard or unfair they are. Her innocent, stoic way of following order without further reflection is as tragic as it is eerie. All anger or childlike behavior is buried deep within her.

