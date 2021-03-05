Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic delivers a built-in LED display at $100 (Save $80)

Amazon currently offers the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone for $99.99 shipped. Down from the typical $180 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 44% discount, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Razer’s Seiren Emote microphone not only upgrades your Zoom call quality, but also brings some streaming-tailored features into the mix as well. On top of background noise reduction and a built-in shock mount, there’s also an LED display that can showcase hundreds of emotes to your Twitch stream and more. Over 315 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone at $81 instead. You’re ditching the more unique built-in LED matrix design, but will enjoy much of the same streamer-focused features as the lead deal. But if you’re looking to make out for even less, the Blue Snowball Ice USB Mic at $50 is worth a closer look, too.

But if your battlestation could use some additional upgrades, be sure to check out all of the offers live in our PC gaming guide right now. Yesterday saw a collection of Razer’s latest mice and headsets go on sale from $30, giving you some additional ways to bring Chroma RGB lighting into your setup while also saving as much as 35%. We also got a first look at Elgato’s new streaming setup upgrades including a light strip, sound panels, and more.

Razer Seiren Emote features:

Wow your followers with the world’s first streaming microphone featuring an Emote Engine-powered display that lights up interactive emoticons and takes your showmanship to the next level. A hypercardioid pickup pattern-powered condenser microphone accurately records your voice and eliminates background noise.

