Razer PC gaming sale takes up to 35% off latest mice, headsets, more from $30

-
Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Razer gaming mice, headsets, and more starting at $30. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Razer Naga Pro Gaming Mouse with Chroma Charging Dock for $149.99. Normally fetching $200, this package is seeing its very first price cut today with 25% in savings to take advantage of.

As one of the most customizable peripherals in the current Razer stable, its new Naga Pro Gaming Mouse enters with an adjustable design that’s based around three hot-swappable plates. Alongside being able to change out the form-factor based on the workflow or game, there’s a Focus+ 20K DPI sensor, Chroma RGB lighting, and magnetic charging dock to refuel the rechargeable battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Other notable Razer deals:

If you consider yourself more of a Logitech fan, yesterday saw a collection of G PRO gaming mice, keyboards, and other peripherals go on sale. With as much as 30% in savings, you’ll find several additional ways to upgrade your battlestation from $50. Then jump over to our PC gaming guide for even more price cuts.

Razer Naga Pro Gaming Mouse features:

 Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom. Offers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons (reprogrammable) for gaming. New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light

