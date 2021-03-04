FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO Tokyo Skyline falls to $48 + Technic Lamborghini at $70 off, more from $12

-
Save $70 From $12

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Tokyo Architecture Skylines kit for $47.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the best price since December. This 547-piece creation assembles several iconic locals throughout Tokyo to bring a brick-built skyline to your collection. Perfect for adding some flair to your desk, the build packs in plenty of details with miniature recreations of Mount Fuji, Tokyo Tower, Shibuya Crossing, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Also on sale, Zavvi offers the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 for $309.99 shipped when code ZAVVILS has been applied at checkout. Down from its $380 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Assembling the iconic Lamborghini Sián out of 3,696-pieces, this was one of the largest creations of 2020. It measures over 23-inches long and comes complete with a unique lime green exterior and plenty of authentic details. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Today saw the latest Ideas creation debut with a first look at the new LEGO 1,200-piece Winnie the Pooh kit. That’s alongside all of the new builds that launched to start off the month and the other 2021 sets that are on sale right now.

LEGO Architecture Tokyo Skyline feutres:

Recreate some of Tokyo’s most famous buildings with this detailed LEGO Architecture Skyline collectible set. It’s a great souvenir for Tokyo visitors and an ideal gift for adults who live or have lived in Japan’s capital city, and for those who dream of visiting.

