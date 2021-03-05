Score three Nike-style sport Apple Watch bands for just $8.50 (Save 35%)

Yolendao (97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Sport Nike-Style Apple Watch Bands for $8.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders order $25. Normally fetching $13, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, is $1.50 under previous discounts, and marks a new all-time low. Available in a variety of styles, as well as colors, this 3-pack of Nike-style bands are compatible with every model of Apple Watch. Delivering a sportier design than the typical silicone offering, these bands are ideal for strapping onto your wrist ahead of a workout and are much more affordable than the official Apple models. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

But for those who want to go with the first-party offering, we’re currently tracking a rare discount on Nike’s official Sport Apple Watch Band at $30. That’s alongside ongoing price cuts on various Apple Watch models including the latest Series 6 at up to $69 off, as well as upwards of $320 savings the previous-generation Series 5 styles.

Nike Sport Apple Watch Band features:

Made from High-performance Silicone, soft, durable. The air holes on the band make it more breathable and comfortable. Specially design for Gym, Picnic, Swimming pool, Climbing, Hiking, Camping, Traveling, available in a variety of color and sizes for men and women to wearing. Bands comes with Smart Watch Lugs on both ends, locking onto Smart Watch Band precisely and securely for installation and removal easily

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!