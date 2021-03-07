FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 45% on weighted blankets starting at $28, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Thalestris Co. (99% positive all-time feedback from 13,000+) via Amazon offers the Quility Queen Weighted Blanket for Adults at $57.49 shipped. Down from its usual $100 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 42% and marks a new all-time low. This weighted blanket is comprised of 100% cotton and contains millions of premium micro glass beads that are said to  evenly distribute the pressure. Designed to help give you a better night’s sleep, this Quility offering reduces tossing and turning. Over 31,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you’ll find a collection of other weighted blankets from the brand marked down as low as $28. With various sizes as well as various weights available, you’ll be able to find an offering that suits your needs. Everything comes backed with that same 4.7/5 star rating from over 31,000 customers, as well.

Then go check out all of the markdowns currently live in our home goods guide. This ongoing Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa discount from Zinus is still live at $399 and joined by plenty of other home decor offerings, as well as kitchenware like SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker bundles at $110.

Quility Weighted Blanket features:

Produced with the highest-quality, durable materials. The weighted blanket (20 pounds) helps aid relaxation and temperature control for better sleep. Ultra-breathable, soft duvet cover is removable and machine washable. These weighted throw blankets contain millions of premium micro glass beads that evenly distribute the pressure. This ensures that the weight is balanced for your comfort and tranquility.

