Kensington Thunderbolt 3 + USB-C Docks elevate your workstation from $160

Amazon currently offers the Kensington SD5200T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station for $171.60 shipped. Down from its usual $250 going rate, it recently dropped to $200 with today’s offer saving you 32% overall and marking a new Amazon all-time low. This dual display Thunderbolt 3 hub allows you to achieve a single cable setup from your MacBook, Chromebook, or PC thanks to providing 85W power passthrough. Supporting dual 4K monitors via one of the two Thunderbolt ports or DisplayPort output, this docking station also delivers Gigabit Ethernet, a pair of USB-A slots, and audio interfaces. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more from $160.

Other Kensington docking stations include:

Today saw a collection of desktop and portable USB 3.0 WD storage go on sale from $60 to join all of the other ongoing discounts in our Mac accessories guide. We’re also still tracking a series of price cuts on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks, which offer new all-time lows from $136 if none of the Kensington offerings are going to cut it.

Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station features:

Kensington has engineered the game-changing SD5200T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station for Windows and Mac. Whether you’re a video editor, graphic designer, content creator, gamer, or just someone who wants to simplify a 4K workspace, you get more speed, more pixels, more power, and more possibilities. The SD5200T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station is a power user’s solution for hyper-productivity. For over 35 years, Kensington has been The Professionals’ Choice for desktop productivity.

