This highly-rated USB-C SSD docking station supports two drives at $26.50

WEME (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB-C Dual 2.5-inch Solid-State/Hard Drive Enclosure for $26.74 shipped with the code AXS30304 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $45, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This dock can work with both SATA-based SSD and HDD storage so you can easily plug-in a device to read or write data. There’s a built-in cooling fan that helps keep things nice and chilly during long data transfers. Plus, it’s USB-C, making it compatible with old and new devices alike. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re using this to migrate data before installing an SSD in your desktop, then you’ll want to check out this dual-drive mounting adapter. It’s from CORSAIR and is just $5.50 Prime shipped, allowing you to easily place two SSDs in the slot that a 3.5-inch HDD previously took up.

Don’t forget that we’re seeing a number of external WD hard drives on sale right now. Pricing starts at $60 and there are options up to 16TB available, delivering plenty of storage for whatever you need, be it Plex, Time Machine, or just backing up photos and videos.

More about the Alxum SATA SSD Docking Station:

  • Alxum 2.5” SATA Hard Drive Dock Support Data Online transfer and Offline Clone, Allow work with 2 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD at the same time
  • Separate Dust Cover Design, Which can effectively prevent the problem of dust accumulation inside the Hard Drive
  • Built-in Ultra-thin Cooling Fan Design, can bring the top-down air duct cooling for the SSD/HDD Docking Station
  • USB Type-C version, 5Gbps transfer speed, backwards compatible with USB2.0/1.1.
  • Elegant white color, incorporating modern furniture style, simple and stylish.

