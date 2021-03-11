HyperX’s ChargePlay Clutch iPhone controller grip hits $41.50 (Save 31%)

Amazon currently offers the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch iPhone and Android Controller Grip for $41.69 shipped. Having dropped from its $60 going rate, you’re saving 31% with today’s offer coming within $1 of the all-time low and marking the second-best price to date. HyperX’s ChargePlay Clutch brings a more comfortable gaming experience to your iPhone gaming thanks to an ergonomic form-factor. Alongside elevating your Genshin Impact or PUBG Mobile sessions, there’s also an integrated 3000mAh battery that magnetically snaps onto the back of the controller grip and delivers 5W Qi charging to your device. Over 155 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For those who already have an Xbox controller in their setup, or want to pick one up on sale, scoring the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $12 is a great alternative to the lead deal. While you’re ditching the more convenient design of the Kishi gamepad, this clip will let you position a smartphone right above an Xbox Wireless Controller for an elevated gaming experience.

Then be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Backbone One controller grip which delivers an even more in-depth iPhone gaming experience. But then don’t forget to check out the discount we spotted on Razer’s Raion Fightpad PlayStation controller at $60 as well as all of the gear in our smartphone accessories guide.

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch features:

The controller grips provide a more comfortable mobile gaming experience. Charges any Qi wireless enabled phone, so you won’t have to worry about cable types and connections. Charge while you play, without the need for wires. Can charge via USB cable if phone is not Qi compatible. The patent-pending magnetic battery pack is as a 3000mAh power bank. It can charge wirelessly or via USB connection.

