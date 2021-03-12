FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

O2 Cool Mist ‘N Sip drinking and misting workout bottle now $6 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

Woot is offering Prime members the O2 Cool Mist ‘N Sip Drinking and Misting Bottle for $5.99 with free shipping. Regularly between $10 and $12 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 50% off and the lowest we can find. We’ve only seen it go for less than this on Amazon a couple times and that was years ago. A great option for your daily workouts that also fits in most bike cages, this is essentially a typical squeeze water bottle but with an interesting 2-in-1 misting feature. This mist action “helps to cool you down on the outside while you stay hydrated on the inside.” BPA-free construction and a built-in carry loop round out the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many trusted options out there for less than $6, with mist action or otherwise. Even the Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle is only a few cents less right now. However you could save slightly more with this basic FILA squeeze bottle at $5 Prime shipped. It carries similar ratings, is slightly larger, and will certainly get the job done if you don’t want the additional misting option. 

Head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more discounted gear to support your workouts. We have an ongoing Pure Protein Amazon sale from $8.50 and up to $100 off Garmin solar-powered smartwatches, just to name a couple. But you’ll also want to check out the new 2021 lows we spotted on Apple Watch SE this morning as well. 

More on the O2 Cool Mist ‘N Sip Bottle:

O2COOL’s patented Mist ‘N Sip products provide a unique combination all in one – Misting and Drinking. The mist feature helps to cool you down on the outside while you stay hydrated on the inside…2-in-1 Mist ‘N Sip function…Flexible, easy to squeeze bottle…No leak, pull-top spout…Bottle fits most bicycle cages…Built-in carry loop for easy transport. BPAfree; LDPE bottle.

