O2 Cool Mist ‘N Sip drinking and misting workout bottle now $6 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

Woot is offering Prime members the O2 Cool Mist ‘N Sip Drinking and Misting Bottle for $5.99 with free shipping. Regularly between $10 and $12 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 50% off and the lowest we can find. We’ve only seen it go for less than this on Amazon a couple times and that was years ago. A great option for your daily workouts that also fits in most bike cages, this is essentially a typical squeeze water bottle but with an interesting 2-in-1 misting feature. This mist action “helps to cool you down on the outside while you stay hydrated on the inside.” BPA-free construction and a built-in carry loop round out the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many trusted options out there for less than $6, with mist action or otherwise. Even the Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle is only a few cents less right now. However you could save slightly more with this basic FILA squeeze bottle at $5 Prime shipped. It carries similar ratings, is slightly larger, and will certainly get the job done if you don’t want the additional misting option.

More on the O2 Cool Mist ‘N Sip Bottle:

O2COOL’s patented Mist ‘N Sip products provide a unique combination all in one – Misting and Drinking. The mist feature helps to cool you down on the outside while you stay hydrated on the inside…2-in-1 Mist ‘N Sip function…Flexible, easy to squeeze bottle…No leak, pull-top spout…Bottle fits most bicycle cages…Built-in carry loop for easy transport. BPAfree; LDPE bottle.

