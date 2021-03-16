Beats Solo3 Headphones with Apple’s W1 chip fall to new 2021 low at $125 (Save 38%)

Amazon currently offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $124.95 shipped in several styles. Down from the usual $200 going rate, which is what you’ll pay for other colors right now, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since December. Sure Beats Solo3 aren’t the latest headphones backed by Apple’s W1 chip or other in-house features, but for the price these are certainly worth a closer look. Alongside quick pairing, you’ll also benefit from 40-hour battery life that’s backed by a Fast Fuel feature for turning 5-minutes on the charger into 3-hours of listening. Over 25,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who would prefer a more lightweight way to rock out can also save some extra cash along the way by going with the New Beats Flex Earbuds, which are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $50 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 5,200 customers.

But if active noise cancellation is a must, don’t forget that Sony’s popular XM4 Headphones tout the feature and have returned to an Amazon all-time low at $278. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide including this more affordable pair of Technics True Wireless Alexa Earbuds which also pack noise cancellation and are just $150.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day comfort.

