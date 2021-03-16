FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Beats Solo3 Headphones with Apple’s W1 chip fall to new 2021 low at $125 (Save 38%)

-
AmazonHeadphonesBeats
Reg. $200 $125

Amazon currently offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $124.95 shipped in several styles. Down from the usual $200 going rate, which is what you’ll pay for other colors right now, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since December. Sure Beats Solo3 aren’t the latest headphones backed by Apple’s W1 chip or other in-house features, but for the price these are certainly worth a closer look. Alongside quick pairing, you’ll also benefit from 40-hour battery life that’s backed by a Fast Fuel feature for turning 5-minutes on the charger into 3-hours of listening. Over 25,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who would prefer a more lightweight way to rock out can also save some extra cash along the way by going with the New Beats Flex Earbuds, which are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $50 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 5,200 customers.

But if active noise cancellation is a must, don’t forget that Sony’s popular XM4 Headphones tout the feature and have returned to an Amazon all-time low at $278. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide including this more affordable pair of Technics True Wireless Alexa Earbuds which also pack noise cancellation and are just $150.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day comfort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Beats

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger...
Anker PowerExpand USB-C hubs expand your Mac’s I/...
These aromatherapy essential oil diffuser sets are up t...
Ward off porch pirates with Arlo’s HomeKit Video ...
Stylize your Apple Watch with this stainless steel link...
Skillmatics educational games and puzzles are now 32% o...
Save up to 36% on HyperX gaming mice, keyboards, and mo...
Apple’s official Smart Folio for latest iPad Air ...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Verizon’s accessory sale discounts Beats Studio3 to $200 ($150 off), more

Shop now Learn More
All-time low

Beats Solo Pro deliver ANC, Apple’s H1 chip, more at low of $150

$150 Learn More

Dell’s latest XPS Desktop is powered by 11th gen. Intel CPUs sporting up to 5.3GHz speeds

Learn More

Nutribullet founder launches Beast Health and new 12-rib B10 Blender + Hydration System

Learn More
30% off

TOMS Friends and Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide with deals from just $20

From $20 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger $37 (Save 21%), more

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Crying Suns, WEATHER NOW, ATOM RPG, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 26%

Anker PowerExpand USB-C hubs expand your Mac’s I/O from $24 (Save up to 26%)

From $24 Learn More