Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet packs a detachable keyboard at new low of $222 (Save 20%)

Reg. $280+ $222

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $222.09 shipped. Having originally fetched $299, we’re more recently seen it trending around $280 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9, marking a new all-time low, and amounting to as much as 26% in savings. With a 10.1-inch touchscreen display at the center of the experience here, Lenovo mixes things up from other 2-in-1 Chromebooks by including a detachable keyboard cover. The Chromebook Duet also features 64GB of onboard storage, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor to power it all alongside a USB-C port. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

With plenty of savings from the lead deal, it’s an easy recommendation to suggest picking up this well-reviewed laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. Comprised of a water-resistant fabric, this sleeve will bring some extra protection into the mix in-between typing notes or web browsing sessions. There’s also a side pocket that offers plenty of room for throwing in chargers or some USB-C dongles to keep all of the essentials within reach. Not to mention a 4.7/5 star rating from over 3,700 customers.

Yesterday saw a collection of certified refurbished Samsung Chromebooks go live from $175, which are still up for the taking alongside upwards of 44% in savings. But then don’t forget to check out all of the other offers in our Chromebook guide, including Google Pixelbook Go at new Amazon lows with $150 off

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 64GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

