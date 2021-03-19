FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet packs a detachable keyboard at new low of $220 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonAndroidChromebooklenovo
Reg. $280+ $220

Update 3/19 @ 4:29 PM: Amazon is now offering the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $220.09 shipped.

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $222.09 shipped. Having originally fetched $299, we’re more recently seen it trending around $280 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9, marking a new all-time low, and amounting to as much as 26% in savings. With a 10.1-inch touchscreen display at the center of the experience here, Lenovo mixes things up from other 2-in-1 Chromebooks by including a detachable keyboard cover. The Chromebook Duet also features 64GB of onboard storage, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor to power it all alongside a USB-C port. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

With plenty of savings from the lead deal, it’s an easy recommendation to suggest picking up this well-reviewed laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. Comprised of a water-resistant fabric, this sleeve will bring some extra protection into the mix in-between typing notes or web browsing sessions. There’s also a side pocket that offers plenty of room for throwing in chargers or some USB-C dongles to keep all of the essentials within reach. Not to mention a 4.7/5 star rating from over 3,700 customers.

Yesterday saw a collection of certified refurbished Samsung Chromebooks go live from $175, which are still up for the taking alongside upwards of 44% in savings. But then don’t forget to check out all of the other offers in our Chromebook guide, including Google Pixelbook Go at new Amazon lows with $150 off

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 64GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Chromebook lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Cash in on 60% off Timbuk2’s premium Core Travel ...
iHealth Smart Wireless No-Touch Forehead Thermometer fa...
Add sleep data to Apple Health with Withings’ tra...
Panasonic’s Arc5 Electric Razor + auto-cleaning a...
Best Android app deals of the day: Crashlands, Levelhea...
Score 1TB of microSD storage with SanDisk’s Ultra...
Give your home’s curb appeal a spring refresh wit...
Greenworks’ electric leaf blower is perfect for s...
Show More Comments

Related

EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it

Learn More
Orig. $700

Yamaha 7.2-Ch. Dolby DTS Wi-Fi 4K Receiver now $330 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $700)

$330 Learn More

Everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2021 Marvel kits: Infinity Saga collection, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $120

Cash in on 60% off Timbuk2’s premium Core Travel Blitz Pack, now $48 at Amazon

$48 Learn More
Reg. $40

iHealth Smart Wireless No-Touch Forehead Thermometer falls to $25 at Amazon (Reg. $40)

$25 Learn More
21% off

Add sleep data to Apple Health with Withings’ tracking pad, now $79 (Reg. $100)

$79 Learn More
Save now

Libratone Zipp Speaker fills the HomePod void with AirPlay 2 support at $79

$79 Learn More

Samsung Sound Tower unveiled with powerful 300-watt output, multi-device pairing, more

Order Now! Learn More