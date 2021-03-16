FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $39, Dragon Quest XI S $32, more

-
Apps GamesSonyMicrosoftPSN
Reg. $50+ $39

In today’s best game deals, both Microsoft and Sony are now offering Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in digital form for $38.99 shipped on PlayStation and Xbox (with Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate). Regularly $60, and still fetching $50 at Amazon in physical form, today’s offer is the current best price we can find and the lowest we have tracked since the PS5/Series X upgrades were announced. Next-generation upgrades are now available for FREE for this one alongside the Nintendo Switch version and you can read all about the details on that right here. Down below you’ll find deals on Dragon Quest XI, Cloudpunk, Aragami, Rainbow Six Siege, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more

The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos

Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more

Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

Microsoft PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Crying Suns, WE...
Sony’s 75-inch BRAVIA 4K HDR Smart TV with AirPla...
Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass ...
Our favorite next-gen Xbox skins give your Series X or ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Volt,...
8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Contr...
Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Am...
Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones return to all-t...
Show More Comments

Related

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time gets PS5 + Xbox Series X|S 4K 60 update on March 12

Learn More

Dell’s latest XPS Desktop is powered by 11th gen. Intel CPUs sporting up to 5.3GHz speeds

Learn More

Nutribullet founder launches Beast Health and new 12-rib B10 Blender + Hydration System

Learn More
Reg. $200

Beats Solo3 Headphones with Apple’s W1 chip fall to new 2021 low at $125 (Save 38%)

$125 Learn More
30% off

TOMS Friends and Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide with deals from just $20

From $20 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger $37 (Save 21%), more

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Crying Suns, WEATHER NOW, ATOM RPG, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 26%

Anker PowerExpand USB-C hubs expand your Mac’s I/O from $24 (Save up to 26%)

From $24 Learn More