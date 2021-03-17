FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO launches new BrickLink Designer Program with 31 upcoming fan-made builds

-
LEGONews

After first announcing the program back in December, The LEGO Group, in partnership with its subsidiary BrickLink, is officially launching its new Designer Program. Inviting 31 builders to the unique initiative, there is now a unique collection of fan-made kits slated to go up for pre-order starting in the summer. Head below for more for a closer look at all 31 of the upcoming builds and all of the details.

The LEGO Group has been experimenting with crowdfunding creations for well over a decade at this point and is now beginning to take the next step in offering fans a chance to assemble kits from members of the community. And that’s exactly what its new BrickLink Designer Program is – a way for builders who turn their popular creations into official sets.

The LEGO Group first reached out a hand to builders in 2019 when it launched the AFOL Designer Program, which is now being rebranded with the BrickLink naming following the site’s acquisition last year. While there are some changes this time around, the core principle has stayed the same – to offer entirely unique and creative kits to LEGO fans.

The BrickLink Designer Program kicks things off today with a look at 31 upcoming models. Each one of these has already been through The LEGO Group’s review process via previous Ideas campaigns, which each one has hit the 10,000-supporter milestone only to not make the cut. Now offering a second chance, these models will have a chance to land on store shelves for real.

As for the actual sets themselves, there’s a pretty expansive variety here. You’ll find everything from retro diners and bowling alleys to sci-fi models, and even throwbacks to classic themes like Bionicle. Here’s a closer look at the kits, which you can check out in more detail right here.

As of now, we’re in the pre-production phase of the BrickLink Designer Program’s three-step process. This has builders tweaking their previously-submitted creations to fit within a set of requirements, including what bricks can be used, landing with a part count of 400 to 4,000 pieces, and other similar specs. Once this phase ends on May 31 is when the real fun begins for us fans though.

Starting on June 1, all 31 of the creations will enter a crowdfunding stage in order to be confirmed as official sets. Fans will be able to pre-order each of the creations, with all that makes it past the designated goals beginning to go into production in September before shipping shortly after.

9to5Toys’ Take

After checking out a few of the LEGO kits in the original Designer Program and being blown away, I am super excited to see how these new BrickLink creations stack up. The entire assortment looks to appeal to just about any builder, but there are certainly some highlights. I’m partial to the Space Troopers build, not to mention the brick-built observatory, windmill, and a number of other models.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse Review: Trackbal...
LEGO 2021 kits go on sale for the first time with all-n...
All-new 2021 Garmin Approach golf watch lineup arrives ...
Sony Play at Home updates: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 indie/...
Callaway’s new spring arrivals have you ready for...
DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter has you riding ...
Ring debuts first outdoor smart plug alongside new weat...
Intel’s new 11th-generation Rocket Lake-S CPUs ha...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO expands Ideas lineup with upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog and The Starry Night sets

Read more Learn More

Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordable, but misses the mark

Buy now Learn More

A brick-built astronaut, Spot robot, more headline February’s best LEGO Ideas

Learn More

LEGO’s upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Carnage bust arrives with over 540 pieces

Learn More

LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with upcoming goldfish and bird sets

Read more Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new March 2021 sets: Star Wars, Technic, BrickHeadz, much more

Read more Learn More

LEGO debuts new limited-edition Amelia Earhart Tribute set, here’s how to score it for FREE

Learn More

LEGO journeys to the Hundred Acre Wood with new 1,200-piece Winnie the Pooh kit

Read more Learn More