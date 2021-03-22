FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Hydro Coach PRO, Siege of Dragonspear, SiNKR, more

It is now time to kick off another week with all of Monday’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps. If you’re in the market for a new Android handset be sure to bookmark our deal hub for the most notable price drops as they happen. For now we are turning our attention to the software side of things with deals on Hydro Coach PRO, Siege of Dragonspear, SiNKR, Bridge Constructor, and KnowledgeBase Builder, just to name a few. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google Pixel 4/XL smartphones from $250 alongside ongoing deals on OnePlus 8 with Buds Z at up to $250 off. Today also brought notable price drops on HP’s Chromebook 14 as well as the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch down at $260. Alongside Anker’s new Amazon sale from $11 and this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup, we are also tracking notable deals on Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs and the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Cards

Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI Definitive $25, Amazon B2G1 FREE, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Hydro Coach PRO:

Drinking water regularly is a big challenge in day-to-day life. Hands up – who really drinks enough water every day? Hydro Coach will help you by calculating how much water you need, tracking what you drink, and gently reminding you when to drink. It’s time to unleash the power of water to improve your health. Because your health is worth it!

