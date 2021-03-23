Upgrade your home office with the Logitech MX Master 3 or MX Keys Advanced for $80 each

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $79.99 shipped with the code 91742 at checkout. For comparison, it fetches $100 at Amazon, and today’s deal is a match for the best we’ve seen. If your company is extending your work-from-home timeframe and letting you build out a home office, it won’t be complete until Logitech’s MX Master 3 is on the desk. This mouse features USB-C, the unique “infinite scroll wheel”, and a side-scroll wheel alongside plenty of customizable buttons. These features allow you to up your productivity while at your desk and is something that I just can’t live without anymore. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Ready to learn more? Our hands-on review is a must-read for you then. Head below for more deals.

We’re also seeing the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $79.99 shipped with the code 91742 at checkout. Also down 20%, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced brings about another upgrade to your home office. With a wireless design to compliment your new MX Master 3, this keyboard helps keep your desk cord-free. The aluminum frame offers a premium feel and the backlit keys with Logitech’s FLOW functionality deliver a seamless experience when utilizing two computers at one time. Rated 4.8/5 stars, and we loved it in our hands-on review.

Looking to give your gaming setup an upgrade as well? Yesterday, we found a discount on the Razer 60% Huntsman Mini Keyboard, which dropped it to $100. This is an all-time low and a fantastic price given that it normally goes for $120. Plus, you won’t want to miss out on our coverage of the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse, where we went hands-on and found that the trackball has a home in the 21st century.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

