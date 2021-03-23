Unitek’s USB NVMe SSD enclosure transfers data at up to 1GB/s for just $18 (40% off)

Ocean Technology LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Unitek M.2 NVMe Solid-State Driver Enclosure for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code 9NQWYELD and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you 40% from its normal going rate and marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for the best on-the-go portable storage, NVMe SSDs are a perfect choice. You’ll enjoy blazing-fast read and wrizte speeds of up to 1GB/s and it is essentially impervious to bumps, drops, and other hazards, which used to plague mechanical hard drives. Plus, it’s USB-C, meaning you won’t have to use dongles to connect it to Apple’s latest computers. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Sabrent USB 3.0 2.5-inch External Hard Drive Enclosure at $10 Prime shipped. You’re losing out on built-in USB-C connectivity and M.2 NVMe support found in the deal above but saving $8 in the process.

For other on-the-go work, check out the Razer blade 15 gaming laptop. It’s on sale for $300 off right now, dropping to just $1,200 overall. This delivers a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for ample power when you’re away from home.

More about the Unitek NVMe Enclosure:

Tool-Free design allows quick and easy installation of your M.2 NVMe SSD, surpassed the tradition and completely saving the trouble of screwing, easy to use and portable.

Adopting USB3.1 Gen2 Type-C interface 10Gbps ultra-high-speed transmission technology, support for forward and reverse insertion, backward compatible with USB3.0/USB2.0; Includes both USB-C and USB-A data cables.

Use with PCI-E NVMe and compatible with different sizes of M-Key M.2 SSD (2242/2260/2280). Not compatible with M.2 PCIe AHCI SSDs, mSATA SSDs, M.2 SATA SSDs, M.2 PCIe devices such as WiFi and capture cards, and none-M.2 form factor SSDs. Support PCIe Gen3x2 NVMe M.2 SSD.

