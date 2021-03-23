Unitek’s USB NVMe SSD enclosure transfers data at up to 1GB/s for just $18 (40% off)

Ocean Technology LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Unitek M.2 NVMe Solid-State Driver Enclosure for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code 9NQWYELD and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you 40% from its normal going rate and marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for the best on-the-go portable storage, NVMe SSDs are a perfect choice. You’ll enjoy blazing-fast read and wrizte speeds of up to 1GB/s and it is essentially impervious to bumps, drops, and other hazards, which used to plague mechanical hard drives. Plus, it’s USB-C, meaning you won’t have to use dongles to connect it to Apple’s latest computers. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Save some cash when opting for the Sabrent USB 3.0 2.5-inch External Hard Drive Enclosure at $10 Prime shipped. You’re losing out on built-in USB-C connectivity and M.2 NVMe support found in the deal above but saving $8 in the process.
For other on-the-go work, check out the Razer blade 15 gaming laptop. It’s on sale for $300 off right now, dropping to just $1,200 overall. This delivers a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for ample power when you’re away from home.
More about the Unitek NVMe Enclosure:
- Tool-Free design allows quick and easy installation of your M.2 NVMe SSD, surpassed the tradition and completely saving the trouble of screwing, easy to use and portable.
- Adopting USB3.1 Gen2 Type-C interface 10Gbps ultra-high-speed transmission technology, support for forward and reverse insertion, backward compatible with USB3.0/USB2.0; Includes both USB-C and USB-A data cables.
- Use with PCI-E NVMe and compatible with different sizes of M-Key M.2 SSD (2242/2260/2280). Not compatible with M.2 PCIe AHCI SSDs, mSATA SSDs, M.2 SATA SSDs, M.2 PCIe devices such as WiFi and capture cards, and none-M.2 form factor SSDs. Support PCIe Gen3x2 NVMe M.2 SSD.
