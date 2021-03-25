FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Moen bathroom/kitchen fixture sale from $7: Magnetix Showerhead 37% off, more

Amazon is now offering up to 37% off Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures. The Moen Engage Magnetix Six-Function 5.5-Inch Handheld Showerhead is now down to $40.72 shipped. Regularly as much as $64, today’s offer is up to 37% off and within about $2 off the Amazon all-time low. This model currently sells for $55 at Home Depot. Along with the “mirror-like” finish and six shower settings, this one features a magnetic docking system to effortlessly attach and re-attach as well as a “kink-free” metal hose. Ships with Moen’s limited lifetime warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the larger size isn’t overly important for you, take a look at the Moen Engage Magnetix 3.5-Inch Six-Function Handheld Showerhead at $32 instead. This one also carries stellar ratings but trades out the 5.5-inch form-factor for tighter 3.5-inch setup. 

But there’s a lot more than just showerheads on sale right now. Today’s Amazon Moen sale features pages upon pages of deals including everything from full-on shower upgrades to smaller accessories and fixtures for around the house. You can browse through everything right here for deals starting from under $7 Prime shipped

And for taking complete control of the rest of the water around your home, dive into our ongoing Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller deals. We are also still tracking a big-time price drop on the Flo by Moen Smart Water Valve as well as Melnor’s Bluetooth smart water timer. Swing by our Green Deals hub for even more

More on the Moen Engage Magnetix Showerhead:

  • VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
  • MAGNETIC BASE: The magnetic docking system allows you to easily detach and use as a handheld shower head or effortlessly replace it to dock with the snap of a magnet
  • CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHOWER: Multiple distinct shower settings gives flexibility and variety
  • FLEXIBLE: Features a kink-free metal hose that extends reach and flexibility

