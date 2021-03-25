Razer is out today with the latest gaming accessory geared towards PC users in the form of a new wired headset. Entering with 7.1-channel surround sound, 40mm drivers, and the brand’s signature Chroma RGB lighting, the new Razer Kraken V3 X delivers a stacked feature set alongside a compelling price tag. Head below for all of the details.

Razer Kraken V3 X Headset debuts with RGB lighting

After launching a new RGB-laden Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma earlier in the year, Razer is marching forward with the launch of yet another upgrade for the battlestation. Delivering much of the same multicolor flair, the new Kraken V3 X Headset arrives with many of the usual Razer design cues and plenty of eye-catching features.

Everything on the Razer Kraken V3 X Headset is centered around a pair of TriForce 40mm drivers that are said to offer even more realistic sound than its previous headsets. That’s on top of positional audio, which takes the immersion to another level thanks to 7.1-channel surround sound.

The corded design means there’s no battery to recharge, and while the headset is tailored more towards desktop PC gaming, the USB connectivity will also allow it to work with Sony and Microsoft consoles – just so long as you can physically plug in from the couch. There’s also a HyperClear Cardioid Mic that touts an improved pickup pattern. And of course, as mentioned before, you’ll find some subtle Chroma RGB lighting throughout the Kraken V3 X Headset that pairs with the rest of your Razer setup.

Everything is packed into a lightweight form-factor that Razer notes as being comfortable even during extended gaming sessions. The ensure build weighs in at just 285g, which is notably lighter than some of the other offerings out there with similar specs, but not quite as airy as Logitech’s all-new G333 Gaming Earbuds.

Now available for purchase

Entering at $69.99, the new Razer Kraken V3 X Headset is now available for purchase at Amazon as well as direct from the brand’s own online storefront.

9to5Toys’ Take:

At the $70 price point, the Razer Kraken V3 X Headset is looking to be a pretty compelling offering for those who want a feature-packed offering without stepping up to some of the more premium models out there.

The only gripe I have is the sole reliance on USB, limiting how versatile the headset will be with consoles. It would have been pretty impressive at the price to have a feature-packed offering for the battlestation that you could unplug and bring to the living room for more casual gaming sessions. Though whether that’s a deal-breaker or not doesn’t take away the otherwise enticing value offered by Razer’s latest.

