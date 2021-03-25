SIGMA, an industry leader in photography equipment, just launched the newest member of its fp series of cameras. Part of the “world’s smallest and lightest full-frame digital single-lens mirrorless cameras,” the all-new SIGMA fp L delivers a 61 megapixel sensor that is perfect for both still and video work. What does this unique camera bring to the table? Let’s take a look.

The SIGMA fp L delivers the “highest resolution” the company has offered

Utilizing a Bayer sensor with right around 61 megapixels, the SIGMA fp L is the highest resolution camera to come from the company. While you might not understand why a camera would need such a high resolution, we’ll break it down for you.

With 61MP of captured image data, you can essentially zoom in with greater clarity to reframe each shot after the fact

Have you ever wondered why things like Sony’s “The One” camera with an 8K sensor, or even Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro with 12K RAW capabilities, existed? It’s not because you can watch that type of footage at home, that’s for sure. Often, it’s because a company wants to “future-proof” their footage so they can deliver higher-quality content later on once consumer technology catches up. But, more often than not, it’s due to the post-processing features offered by such a high resolution. If you shoot in 8K or 12K, but deliver in 4K, you can essentially zoom in up to 100% or even 200% without losing resolution. If you’re rendering out at 1080p? Man, the sky’s the limit, giving you hundreds of percentages of zoom before the footage can start to decay.

Essentially, the same can be done with cameras. If you consider that most printed photos are around 4 x 6 inches at native resolution, that would be 2MP. That’s right, just 2MP to get a non-blurry 4 x 6-inch print. So if you were to shoot at 61MP and then print at 4 x 6 inches? Well, you could essentially crop in a lot before you’d start to lose resolution.

Now, this isn’t the case in all areas. Sometimes, zooming in that far can reveal some pixelation or softness that you don’t see at the full resolution. However, it does give you a greater freedom than when you use a lower-resolution camera.

A hybrid autofocus ensures you never miss a moment

Not only does the SIGMA fp L offer a 61MP sensor, but it also uses a phase-detection autofocus system that can allow you to enjoy an AF that is “high-precision, fast, and excellent at tracking a moving subject.”

USB-C means you can record for hours on end

Whether it’s a long zoom meeting with your fp L connected to your desktop over USB-C or a multi-day on-location shoot with limited access to power outlets, being able to run your camera over USB-C gives you a whole new feeling of freedom. SIGMA has designed the fp L to function for hours on end without worry about the sensor overheating.

Pricing and availability

The SIGMA fp L 61MP Digital Mirrorless Camera will retail for $2,499 and is available to pre-order at B&H Photo, as well as other retailers. Availability is expected by the end of April 2021.

