DEWALT’s 200-lumen Jobsite Headlamp nearly strikes an Amazon low at $17 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 200-lumen Headlamp (DWHT81424) for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This DEWALT headlamp is ready to illuminate your path thanks to integrated LEDs that cast 200 lumens of light. It’s bound to come in handy when working on dimly-lit projects, taking late-night walks, and the list goes on. A built-in motion sensor automatically toggles the lamp on and this unit is rugged enough to survive DEWALT’s “repeated 6.6-foot drop test.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab DEWALT’s Protector Lightweight Safety Glasses at $6 Prime shipped. These will pair nicely with your new headlamp and are said to provide all-day comfort thanks to a weight of less than one ounce. More than 3,400 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Another handy deal you may appreciate is on Gerber’s EAB Lite Pocket Knife for $10. Other posts that could also interest you include our coverage of Smith & Wesson’s new 24/7 Tanto Knife in addition to a notable discount on Swiss+Tech Wallet Multi-Tool that brings the cost down to only $7 Prime shipped.

DEWALT 200-lumen Headlamp features:

Motion sensor turns the headlamp on and off to save time

Double the Lumen output with the same run time versus the previous generation (DWHT70440)

Anti-slip strap secures to hard Hat

IP54 rated for dust and water resistance

Survives our repeated 6.6 ft. Drop test for extreme durability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!