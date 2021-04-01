FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DEWALT’s 200-lumen Jobsite Headlamp nearly strikes an Amazon low at $17 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsDewalt
26% off $17

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 200-lumen Headlamp (DWHT81424) for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This DEWALT headlamp is ready to illuminate your path thanks to integrated LEDs that cast 200 lumens of light. It’s bound to come in handy when working on dimly-lit projects, taking late-night walks, and the list goes on. A built-in motion sensor automatically toggles the lamp on and this unit is rugged enough to survive DEWALT’s “repeated 6.6-foot drop test.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab DEWALT’s Protector Lightweight Safety Glasses at $6 Prime shipped. These will pair nicely with your new headlamp and are said to provide all-day comfort thanks to a weight of less than one ounce. More than 3,400 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Another handy deal you may appreciate is on Gerber’s EAB Lite Pocket Knife for $10. Other posts that could also interest you include our coverage of Smith & Wesson’s new 24/7 Tanto Knife in addition to a notable discount on Swiss+Tech Wallet Multi-Tool that brings the cost down to only $7 Prime shipped.

DEWALT 200-lumen Headlamp features:

  • Motion sensor turns the headlamp on and off to save time
  • Double the Lumen output with the same run time versus the previous generation (DWHT70440)
  • Anti-slip strap secures to hard Hat
  • IP54 rated for dust and water resistance
  • Survives our repeated 6.6 ft. Drop test for extreme durability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dewalt

About the Author

Save 24% when upgrading to TaoTronics’ 3-node 802...
Upgrade your vehicle with this 5-inch wireless backup c...
Monster Adventurer Force speaker has a 40-hr. battery +...
Upgrade your bedroom with Zinus’ Upholstered Quee...
Gerber’s EAB Lite Pocket Knife with replaceable b...
Novation Launchpad Grid Controllers for Logic Pro now s...
Save up to 53% on Speck’s latest iPhone 12/Pro/Ma...
Elevate your 80-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Tier...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Quit dropping screws, nuts, and more with MagnoGrip’s Magnetic Wristband: $11 (25% off)

$11 Learn More
Save 28%

Snag two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone chargers at $7.50 each (28% off)

$7.50 each Learn More
22% off

Add a Wicked Folding Hand Saw to your tool collection for $23.50 Prime shipped (Save 22%)

$23.50 Learn More
$250 off

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 packs a GTX 1650 Ti + 4K OLED display at $250 off

$1,200 Learn More
24% off

Save 24% when upgrading to TaoTronics’ 3-node 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system at $250 shipped

$250 Learn More
Save $100

Anker Nebula portable projector brings the home theatre anywhere, from $280 (save $100)

From $280 Learn More
New low

Upgrade your vehicle with this 5-inch wireless backup camera kit at a low of $83.50

$84.50 Learn More
75% off

Microsoft launches massive Xbox Spring Sale with over 750 games at up to 75% off

Now Live! Learn More