This 2-pack of Aduro U-Rise XL adjustable metal iPad/tablet stands is now $16 ($30 value)

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of Aduro U-Rise XL Adjustable Aluminum Tablet Stands for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. These highly-rated stand sells for $15 a pop at Amazon right now, netting you nearly 50% in savings over the next best price. And while we have seen them at $10, today’s 2-pack offer at $8 each is still one of the best we have tracked. Made of “high-quality aluminum alloy” it features a stable, wobble-free design according to Aduro, alongside rubber non-slip pads to protect your precious iPad and the table it sits on. The fully-collapsible design makes it easy to stow away or transport alongside features like the rotatable neck (270-degrees), and compatibility with essentially any tablet or smart device measuring “4 to 12 inches.” Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 1-year warranty from Aduro. More details below.

Not sold on the Aduro model above? Save a few bucks and score the UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder for $13 Prime shipped. The overall value here isn’t quite as good considering you’re only getting the one, but most folks only need as much and this one carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 24,000 Amazon customers.

And the gear stands and holder deals certainly don’t stop there. We just spotted Amazon’s Portable Laptop Tripod at an all-time low, not to mention this this aluminum laptop stand at $12 and these highly-rated OMOTON aluminum MacBook stands and docks from $20. Just make sure you check out Twelve South’s new HoverBar Duo iPad Stand and OtterBox’s new collection of iPad cases, stands, and cables designed for kids.

More on the Aduro U-Rise XL:

Our Desk iPad Stand Holder is made of high-quality aluminum alloy with a nice finish. It’s stable, doesn’t wobble, and has rubber non-slip pads that protect the surface of your phone case and desk from scratches

This iPad mount is fully collapsible, it can be easily adjusted to the ideal position, free your hands, which is the ideal iPad accessories perfect for watching videos, viewing recipes, and much more

Well-designed with a reserved charging port that lets you charge your phone or tablet when using this stand. This iPad holder for desk has a 270° rotatable neck and base gives a better viewing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!