GE’s Z-Wave Motion Dimmer Switch returns to low of $50, more from $37 (Save 38%)

Amazon offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Motion Dimmer Switch for $50.60 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low set just once before. GE’s in-wall dimmer switch allows you to automate overhead lights without having to swap out every bulb and integrates with the rest of your Z-Wave accessories via SmartThings, Ring, and other systems. This switch also features a built-in motion detector, which can automatically turn lights on when someone enters a room or off when no movement is sensed. Over 135 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Switch Plug for $36.99. Down from $60, you’re saving 38% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $7 and matching the all-time low. This smart plug packs a pair of individually-controllable outlets and expands your Z-Wave setup in much the same way as the lead deal. You just won’t have to worry about doing an in-wall installation. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While we just saw a notable offer go live on TP-Link’s hub-free Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Multicolor Light Bulb at $15, there are also plenty of other discounts available in our smart home guide. That’s alongside this ongoing Wyze Cam Outdoor discount at $52.

GE Z-Wave Motion Dimmer Switch features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Motion Dimmer. Create custom scenes, schedule timed events and dim the lights when you’re at home or when you’re away. Put home automation into motion with the GE-branded Z-Wave Unfrighten In-Wall Smart Motion Dimmer. When paired with a compatible hub, the hardwired smart dimmer operates ceiling lights, wall fixtures and more through individual commands and programmed settings. 

