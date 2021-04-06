FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Float your favorite photos with Command’s 21-inch Picture Ledge: $13 (Amazon low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsCommand
Amazon low $13

Amazon is offering the Command 21-inch Picture Ledge for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to throw a couple of picture frames on the wall, but don’t want to create holes or cause any other damage to your space, this Command offering is here to save the day. It delivers a floating shelf that can be easily hung with no tools required. Best of all, it is said to remove cleanly if you ever decide to take it down. It’s able to uphold 5 pounds of weight and measures 21 inches wide. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you can live without the look of a ledge, consider opting for four pairs of Command Picture Hanging Strips instead. These will only cost $5 Prime shipped, which allows you to spend quite a bit less while still paving the way for placing a few frames on the wall. I use these all the time and never cease to be amazed by how strong they are.

Since you’re here, you may also like the deal we spotted on Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack. It’s a sleek way to tidy up a garage or basement and will only set you back $16. Other notable discounts include Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table at $16.50 Prime shipped alongside the Lavish Home all-in-one Floor Lamp/End Table at $89.

Command 21-inch Picture Ledge features:

  • Easy to Hang no tools required
  • Damage free hanging
  • Holds strongly, removes cleanly
  • Weight capacity: 5 pounds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Command

About the Author

Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack strikes $16 ...
Save up to 28% on Logitech G Pro gaming mice, headsets,...
GOOLOO’s fully automated battery charger hits new...
GE’s Z-Wave Motion Dimmer Switch returns to low o...
Assemble the first price cut on LEGO’s Resistance...
TP-Link’s hub-free Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Multicolor Li...
Up your coffee game with the Brim conical burr coffee g...
Stylishly protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s le...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $279+

Get the tunes bumping with Harman Kardon’s Go+Play Mini 2 speaker at $160 (Reg. $279+)

$160 Learn More
20% off

Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack strikes $16 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$16 Learn More
$355 off

Dell’s GTX 1650 Super + 6-core i5 desktop hits new low at $355 off, now $545

$545 Learn More
Save 28%

Save up to 28% on Logitech G Pro gaming mice, headsets, more from $25

From $25 Learn More

Latest HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Keyboard embraces noise

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Castles of Mad King Ludwig, X Launcher Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
42% off

GOOLOO’s fully automated battery charger hits new low at under $21.50 (42% off)

Under $21.50 Learn More
Save 38%

GE’s Z-Wave Motion Dimmer Switch returns to low of $50, more from $37 (Save 38%)

From $36 Learn More