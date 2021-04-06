Float your favorite photos with Command’s 21-inch Picture Ledge: $13 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Command 21-inch Picture Ledge for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to throw a couple of picture frames on the wall, but don’t want to create holes or cause any other damage to your space, this Command offering is here to save the day. It delivers a floating shelf that can be easily hung with no tools required. Best of all, it is said to remove cleanly if you ever decide to take it down. It’s able to uphold 5 pounds of weight and measures 21 inches wide. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you can live without the look of a ledge, consider opting for four pairs of Command Picture Hanging Strips instead. These will only cost $5 Prime shipped, which allows you to spend quite a bit less while still paving the way for placing a few frames on the wall. I use these all the time and never cease to be amazed by how strong they are.

Since you’re here, you may also like the deal we spotted on Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack. It’s a sleek way to tidy up a garage or basement and will only set you back $16. Other notable discounts include Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table at $16.50 Prime shipped alongside the Lavish Home all-in-one Floor Lamp/End Table at $89.

Command 21-inch Picture Ledge features:

Easy to Hang no tools required

Damage free hanging

Holds strongly, removes cleanly

Weight capacity: 5 pounds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

