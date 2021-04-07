Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro at all-time lows

Woot currently offers the unlocked Apple iPhone 11 Pro starting at $879.99 for the 64GB model in Silver or Midnight Green. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $119 in savings and while we’ve seen better discounts as of late for those who activate a new plan with a carrier, this is matching our previous mention for the all-time low on a fully unlocked model. You can also save up to $250 on the higher storage tier configurations, as well.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 Pro brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP triple camera array around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Protect your new iPhone 11 Pro by picking up one of these Spigen Ultra Hybrid Cases for $13 at Amazon. Comprised of a hybrid TPU bumper and more rugged backplate, this cover protects against bumps, scratches, and even drops. Plus, it comes in a variety of styles to match whichever color iPhone you end up with and is backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 27,000 customers.

Over in our Apple guide, you’ll find all of the week’s other best deals. Right now, we’re seeing an all-time low still live on Apple Watch Series 6 at $320, as well as price cuts on M1 MacBook Air and Mac mini at up to $99 off.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!