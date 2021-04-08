Originally debuting back in 2009, the popular series Attack on Titan is finally coming to an end tomorrow with the release of the 139th manga chapter. And to help you catch up on all of the action, ComiXology is currently taking up to 55% off a selection of bundles, volumes, and single chapters starting at $1.99. Everything will become a permanent addition to your collection, and many of the titles are even eligible to read for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Head below for all of the details.

Headlining today’s manga sale at ComiXology is the Attack on Titan Season 1 Bundle at $39.99. Usually you’d pay $88 for all nine of the included volumes here, with today’s offer beating the sale price of everything by $29 and matching the best value to date. The Attack on Titan manga explores an apocalyptic world where humanity must defend against giant humanoids known as Titans. This bundle covers everything in the first season of the companion anime, and with the manga’s culmination being published tomorrow, now is a perfect time to dive in.

But if you’re looking to pick up from where season four of the anime just left off, you’ll want to dive into chapter 115 at $1.99. Following up all of the cliffhangers we were left with in episode 75, this issue is exactly where first-time Attack on Titan manga readers will want to start in order to catch up to chapter 139. Otherwise, check out some of the other discounts below:

Attack on Titan synopsis:

In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. Dive in now before season four Attack on Titan ends.

